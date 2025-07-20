Elon Musk announces Baby Grok AI chatbot designed specifically for children's learning needs

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, revealed plans Saturday night to release Baby Grok, a kid-friendly version of the AI chatbot Grok.

The former head of DOGE made the statement via X, writing, "We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content."

Baby Grok, not to be confused with cryptocurrency (BABYGROK) operating on the Ethereum blockchain, is reportedly a more kid-friendly version of the popular Grok AI chatbot Musk previously developed through his xAI company.

It is expected to be a simplified version of the Grok AI chatbot and will be tailored for safe and educational interactions with children.

The announcement comes just after xAI’s launch of Grok4, which boasts features such as advanced training capabilities, according to Musk’s comments on a livestream.

"I think it may discover new technologies as soon as later this year. And I would be shocked if it has not done so next year. So I would expect Grok to literally discover new technologies that are actually useful no later than next year and maybe [the] end of this year," Musk said during a livestream.

The update also came shortly after the bot was under fire after sharing multiple unprompted antisemitic comments on X.

Musk also faced backlash over Ani, one of Grok’s earlier user modes, for featuring flirtatious dialogue and a suggestive avatar, prompting criticism from users concerned that children can still interact with the bot in "kids mode."