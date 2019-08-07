Dodger Stadium's Postmates deal lets fans order from seats, skip lines

The Los Angeles Dodgers will soon allow game attendees to skip long concessions stand lines and order food directly from their seats through a partnership with delivery service Postmates.

Fans who download the Postmates app can place orders from their smartphones and receive a notification when their food or drink is ready for pickup at designated “Postmates Pickup” locations, according to a press release Wednesday. Dubbed “Postmates Live,” the service will launch for fans sitting in the top deck section at Dodgers Stadium this week, with a stadium-wide rollout planned for the 2020 season.

“At Dodger Stadium, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the gameday experience,” said Michael Wandell, the Dodgers’ senior vice president of global partnerships. “In partnership with Postmates, we have co-authored the most dynamic and innovative mobile ordering platform in professional sports.”

The Dodgers named Postmates their official on-demand delivery and pickup partner as part of the deal. Users can browse the Postmates app for concessions stand offerings, pay online and receive an estimated pickup time via text message.

Fans who use the “Postmates Live” service through Aug. 25 are entered to win a chance to throw out the first pitch at a Dodgers home game later this season.

“The LA Dodgers are an iconic part of LA culture and so is Postmates. Having the opportunity to bring our mission to enable anyone to have anything on-demand to Dodger Stadium is extremely exciting for us,” said Postmates CEO Bastian Lehmann.

The partnership comes as MLB teams look for new ways to engage with fans amid a slight downtick in attendance. As of midseason, total attendance was projected to drop about 1.3 percent this season compared to the year prior, according to calculations from Two Circles provided to FOX Business.