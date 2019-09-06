Cyberhackers steal $4M from Oklahoma pension fund

The FBI is investigating how cyberhackers stole more than $4 million from Oklahoma law enforcement’s retirement fund, according to an announcement posted Friday to the system’s website.

Continue Reading Below

“[Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System] was recently a victim of a cyber-crime where $4.2 [million] was illegally stolen,” reads an announcement posted to the OLERS site. “We notified the FBI who is conducting an active investigation of the crime. Because of the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further on the details.”

The FBI is investigating after cyber hackers stole more than $4 million from Oklahoma law enforcement’s retirement fund, September 6, 2019.

The notice emphasized that no payments owed to members are at risk, and all payments would proceed as scheduled.

“[We] are certain the stolen funds will be recovered,” the post notes.

Advertisement

OLERS provides pension funds to law enforcement members, and their beneficiaries, statewide.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment, but spokeswoman Donelle Harder told The Associated Press the hackers are believed to have accessed the sum through the OLERS’s email system, which is overseen by the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS