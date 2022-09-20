Expand / Collapse search
Technology

Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

Automotive industry is a key growth segment for Nvidia

Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang discusses technology earnings and China warning of supply chain chaos from the U.S. CHIPS Act. video

We have a chip 'glut' not shortage: Tech expert

Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang discusses technology earnings and China warning of supply chain chaos from the U.S. CHIPS Act.

Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment.

Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company.

Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride in Chandler, Ariz. The U.S. government's highway safety agency ordere

U.S. EASES RESTRICTIONS ON NVIDIA AFTER BANNING AI CHIP EXPORTS TO CHINA

"You can imagine a tremendous savings in terms of cost, in terms of reduced cabling, in terms of reduced weight, in terms of reduced energy consumption overall," Shapiro said during a briefing session.

Some automakers have begun work on designing their own chips to gain more control and cut costs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 133.82 +1.84 +1.39%
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 41.39 +1.42 +3.55%

General Motor's autonomous driving unit Cruise last week said it had developed its own chips to be deployed by 2025. It currently uses Nvidia chips.

Cruise

A self-driving GM Bolt EV is seen during a media event where Cruise, GM's autonomous car unit, showed off its self-driving cars in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage (Reuters Photos)

The first customer Nvidia announced for DRIVE Thor is China's Geely-owned ZEEKR.

BIDEN TO HIT CHINA WITH BROADER CURBS ON US CHIP AND TOOL EXPORTS

Shapiro said its current computer system called DRIVE Orin will be used in Chinese car company XPeng's new smart SUV and Chinese autonomous driving startup QCraft.

But this comes amid worries about whether Chinese customers would be able to continue to access Nvidia technology with a recent U.S. ban on exports of two top Nvidia computing chips for data centers to China.

After testing its self-driving cars in San Francisco for years, GM-owned Cruise now wants to manufacture cars to shuttle people around Dubai. (Andrej Sokolow/dpa / Reuters Photos)

"There's a lot of companies doing great work, doing things that will benefit mankind and we want to support them," Shapiro said. "In the cases where we do have product for the data center that has some export restrictions, we're working with those Chinese customers to come up with a suitable alternative product."

