China lawmakers promise ‘inclusive and prudent’ attitude to building AI with ‘socialist values’

The Chinese government released an official document Thursday outlining the government's latest guidelines and policies for artificial intelligence programs.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) struck a more positive tone regarding the development of AI models, saying that the technology can and should support "core socialist values."

MUSK PREDICTS CHINA'S AI CAPABILITIES WILL BE STRONG, REPORTS SAY

The CCP document states that AI models developed within China cannot generate content that "incites subversion of state power and the overthrow of the socialist system, endangers national security and interests, damages the image of the country, incites secession from the country, undermines national unity and social stability, promotes terrorism, extremism, national hatred and ethnic discrimination, violence, obscenity and pornography," according to translations by the South China Morning Post.

The rules are slated to go into effect on Aug. 15 of this year.

US BUSINESSES OPERATING IN CHINA FACE NEW RISKS UNDER UPDATED PRC LAW, INTELLIGENCE OFFICIALS SAY

This guiding document is an evolution of China's previous restrictions on AI development, which demanded technology firms submit a security assessment directly to the CCP for consideration.

The rules released Thursday apply only to firms making their technology available to the public, allowing greater room for trial and error among firms still privately honing their products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Multiple Chinese companies have developed models in the style of ChatGPT, including the Alibaba Group, MIDU and Baidu.

China and the U.S. are currently locked in a back-and-forth feud over access to the latest computing technologies.

Beginning Aug. 1, China will be implementing export restrictions on metals and materials derived from gallium and germanium. The two minerals are crucial to the production of technologies such as semiconductors and solar cells.