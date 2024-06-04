ChatGPT is working again after being down for some users, OpenAI says

OpenAI says its popular ChatGPT service is working again Tuesday after being down for some users.

The company first said early this morning that an issue was being investigated as part of an "Unresolved incident."

Users had been posting pictures on X of "Bad gateway" errors they say they were encountering when trying to access ChatGPT.

"A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results," OpenAI later announced, before updating its status page and adding "This incident has been resolved."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced in November that around 100 million people use ChatGPT on a weekly basis, according to media reports.

In late May, former OpenAI board member Helen Toner shared new details about the ouster of Altman from OpenAI last year, who was subsequently rehired with a new board in place.

Toner said in an interview on The TED AI Show that Altman's behavior made it difficult for OpenAI's uniquely-structured non-profit board to carry out its purpose of "making sure that the company's public good mission was primary, was coming first over profits, investor interests and other things."

"For years, Sam had made it really difficult for the board to actually do that job by withholding information, misrepresenting things that were happening at the company, in some cases outright lying to the board," she explained.

OpenAI referred FOX Business to a statement on the subject by Bret Taylor, chair of the OpenAI board, that was provided on The TED AI Show.

"We are disappointed that Ms. Toner continues to revisit these issues. An independent committee of the board worked with the law firm Wilmer Hale to conduct an extensive review of the events of November. The review concluded that the prior board's decision was not based on concerns regarding product safety or security, the pace of development, OpenAI's finances, or its statements to investors, customers, or business partners."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.