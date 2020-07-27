Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

California investigating Amazon worker treatment during pandemic

San Francisco Superior Court judge reveals probe in filing

close
Amazon is being sued over warehouse conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.video

Amazon faces liability lawsuit over coronavirus

Amazon is being sued over warehouse conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has opened an investigation into steps that Amazon.com Inc has taken to protect its workers from the new coronavirus, according to a court filing on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

AMAZON DELAYS PRIME DAY IN US

The attorney general’s office, California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) and the San Francisco Department of Public Health “have all opened investigations into Amazon’s practices” around the pandemic, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman wrote in Monday’s filing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS