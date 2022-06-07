Verizon CEO on how to boost your cybersecurity amid surging data breaches

After one of the most well-recognized reports on cybersecurity found an alarming uptick in ransomware attacks, Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin shared tips to prepare for and possibly prevent a digital problem that’s difficult to avoid.

"The thing that we're talking to our customers around the globe about doing is really creating a framework to manage cybersecurity," Erwin told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"And the conversation we're having is, it's not if, it's when, because I think every business should plan that they will have a breach of some sort," the CEO continued.

Verizon Business’ Data Breach Investigations Report for 2022, released this week, found that ransomware attacks increased 13% year-over-year – an increase greater than the last five years combined.

"Ransomware is a very easy thing to do. Steal the information and sell it back to the same person you stole it from," Erwin explained. "So it's something that we're seeing happen."

The annual report also found 82% of data breaches are due to human error. Erwin encouraged businesses to assess their exposure, mitigate risk and take appropriate action.

"We build a prevention plan, and then we build an early detection plan so that you can detect very, very quickly if there's a problem, and then a remediation plan, and you build all of those together," the CEO advised.

Training or refreshing employees on basic cybersecurity measures can also be helpful in preventing cyber-attacks, according to Erwin.

"How to avoid phishing, how to manage your credentials, how do you work in a hybrid work environment when you're moving your things back and forth between an office and a home office," she listed.

Verizon has seen a "deep funnel" of customers requesting private networks, which Erwin says the company is currently building at-scale.

"Customers are investing in network security applications and solutions, and we really have multiple paths to grow mobility, fixed wireless access," the CEO said.



"They want to know that the private network they're building gives them their own personal access, but it's managed by Verizon. It allows us to really care for security capabilities in the way that we know is important."