BlackBerry unveils new security technology

BlackBerry, once the definition of a secure cell phone, has been developing a new layer of security that they claim would be immune to quantum-computer hacking.

According to CEO John Chen, the level of privacy offered by the new technology is so high that, in general, it’s the best there is when it comes to commercially available solutions.

“I’m sure there’s some NSA-based agents out there that know how to do these things,” he said on Thursday during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “But...this has got to be the top of the line.”

BlackBerry announced it would add a quantum-resistant code signing server to its cryptography tools, which will make the software more difficult to break with a quantum computer, according to a news release from the company.

The new technology will be available beginning in November, and Chen said he’s licensing it to a number of global partners, including in India, Indonesia and China.

Experts estimate that within the next decade, there will be a large-scale quantum computer that’s capable of breaking cryptography. BlackBerry’s new technology could prevent that, however, according to the company.

“The data you transmit is more secure on a BlackBerry,” Chen said.