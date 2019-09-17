Bitcoin, HTC collaborate on cryptocurrency smartphone

Bitcoin.com is going mobile.

Continue Reading Below

The cryptocurrency inventor has announced that it is working with telecommunications manufacturer HTC on developing crypto technologies, starting with its smartphones.

In a press release, Bitcoin.com said it is beginning a long-term partnership with HTC, which has developed a smartphone with a pre-loaded Bitcoin Cash (BCH) support app.

People who buy an EXODUS 1 from HTC won’t have to download a BCH wallet app onto their phones. For people who already have an EXODUS 1, they just have to update the software on their phone, the release said.

“The EXODUS vision has always aligned itself towards public blockchains and its fundamental transformative nature of the future of money and the Internet,” Phil Chen, Decentralized Chief Officer at HTC said in a statement.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HTCKF HTC CORP. 4.92 -8.83 -64.22%

“The Zion Vault is happy to support BCHnatively in hardware for security to go hand in hand with the BCH blockchain as an alternative to dominant payment rails and platforms,” Chen added.

However, the automatically downloaded Bitcoin app isn’t the only way the two companies are partnering.

They also plan to offer special discounts for buying phones using Bitcoin Cash as well as selling EXODUS phones on Bitcoin’s store.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“There are so many synergies between Bitcoin.com and HTC. We are very excited to be on this incredible journey together,” Bitcoin.com’s CEO Stefan Rust said in the release.