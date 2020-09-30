US Border Patrol signs $13M contract with Axon to provide agents with body cameras

Axon Enterprises – the company that equips police departments nationwide with body-worn cameras and related technology – has signed on to provide similar services to U.S. Border Patrol agents, the company announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Customs & Border Protection has signed a $13 million contract with Axon to supply 3,800 agents with the body cameras and the company’s cloud-based platform, known as the Incident-Driven Video Recording System, officials announced.

“Axon is proud to partner with the U.S. Border Patrol, in a joint effort to increase safety and transparency,” said Richard Coleman, Axon’s federal vice president and general manager, in a statement to FOX Business. “Our connected body camera system will help protect agents and community members, so that CBP can best serve the American public."

The cameras will be rolled out starting in 2020 and into 2021, officials said. They will be distributed to agents in CBP sectors located in San Diego, Calif.; Yuma and Tucson, Ariz.; El Paso, Big Bend, Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas; and the northern border of Swanton, Vermont.

The CBP announced the news in a similar press release last week.

