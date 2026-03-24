Army to test first-ever pilot optional Black Hawk helicopter amid major tech shift

The U.S. Army has taken a major step toward autonomous aviation after receiving its first Black Hawk helicopter capable of flying with or without a pilot onboard, the War Department has announced.

The next-generation UH-60MX Black Hawk, developed with Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky unit, will now enter a rigorous testing phase as the Army pushes to integrate autonomy into its future fleet.

The aircraft is equipped with advanced flight systems that allow it to operate as a traditional helicopter, an optionally piloted aircraft or a fully autonomous platform controlled remotely from the ground.

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Officials said the delivery marks a milestone in the Army’s broader effort to modernize aviation and reduce risk to soldiers in dangerous environments.

"This capability will enhance mission effectiveness and survivability for warfighters today and lay the groundwork for tomorrow’s networked systems," Rich Benton, vice president and general manager at Sikorsky, said in a statement.

The technology at the core of the aircraft stems from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System, or ALIAS, a program launched more than a decade ago to simplify flight operations and improve safety, the War Department said.

Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy suite, integrated into the aircraft, acts as a digital co-pilot capable of handling complex flight tasks such as takeoff, navigation and landing.

The system allows the helicopter to identify landing zones, avoid obstacles and operate in low-visibility environments while reducing pilot workload.

Army officials said the aircraft also features a fly-by-wire system that replaces traditional mechanical controls with electronic ones, making it easier to handle in challenging conditions.

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The UH-60MX will serve as a test platform for the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command as engineers and pilots evaluate how the aircraft performs in real-world missions, including remote and autonomous operations.

The aircraft is part of a broader push under the Army’s Strategic Autonomy Flight Enabler program, which aims to develop a scalable autonomy kit that could be deployed across the entire Black Hawk fleet.

Defense officials said the long-term goal is to enable helicopters to carry out missions independently or with minimal human oversight, potentially reshaping how the Army conducts combat and support operations.

The Army has already tested similar systems on earlier Black Hawk models over hundreds of flight hours, officials said, signaling that the technology is nearing operational readiness.

In 2022, an autonomous Black Hawk completed a 30-minute flight with no crew onboard, demonstrating the technology’s viability.

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Officials say the latest aircraft represents a shift from experimental testing to operational evaluation, with a focus on real-world missions and future deployment across the fleet.