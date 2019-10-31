Apple's iPhone to help collect census data

Apple will be involved next year helping the U.S. government with the census.

The Census Bureau was looking for a way to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the way the census is conducted.

Apple has been working with government agencies around the world.

Luca Maestri, Apple's Chief Financial Officer spoke about it during Wednesday's analyst call.

"Hundreds of thousands of Apple devices will be deployed this fiscal year to support an innovative new model for the collection and management of Census data and we are proud that our products will play an important role in driving quality to this critical initiative while safeguarding the privacy and security of this data," said Maestri.

The initiative will utilize Apple Financial Services to help minimize the cost to the public by taking advantage of the residual value of Apple devices.

Apple looks at the project as a way of creating quality results, while reducing costs by using the mobility user experience and privacy of iOS.

The census is conducted every 10 years with the next one scheduled for 2020.

In 2020, every household will receive an invitation to complete the census over the internet, by phone or by paper questionnaire.

The census ensures that each community gets the right number of representatives in government and the equitable distribution of public funds.