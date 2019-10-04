Apple offers free repairs for issue with these iPhones

Apple announced it is offering free repairs on certain iPhones that may not turn on due to a faulty component.

The issue affects iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019, Apple said. Owners can check their serial numbers on Apple’s website to see if they qualify for the free repair service.

Owners will be able to get the repairs through an Apple retail store, an authorized service provider or via the mail to Apple’s repair center. But the company warned that other damage like a cracked screen will required paid repairs.

Anyone who believes their iPhone 6s or 6s Plus was affected by the issue and already paid for repairs can also contact Apple about getting a refund.

Apple released the iPhone 6s in 2015.

