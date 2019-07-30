Apple credits improvements in iPhone with big quarterly performance

Apple on Tuesday reported surprisingly strong quarterly results, which the company said reflects its improvements in its iPhone models.

“This was our biggest June quarter ever – driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

The Cupertino, California tech giant earned $2.18 per share compared with the $2.10 per share expected by Wall Street. Sales also surged: Apple booked revenue of $53.81 billion compared to the $53.39 billion analysts predicted.

“Our year-over-year business performance improved compared to the March quarter and drove strong operating cash flow of $11.6 billion,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, said in a statement.

“We returned over $21 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $17 billion through open market repurchases of almost 88 million Apple shares, and $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents.”