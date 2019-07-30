Search

Apple credits improvements in iPhone with big quarterly performance

EarningsFOXBusiness

FOX Business’ Susan Li reports on Apple’s third-quarter earnings.video

Apple beats on Q3 earnings

FOX Business’ Susan Li reports on Apple’s third-quarter earnings.

Apple on Tuesday reported surprisingly strong quarterly results, which the company said reflects its improvements in its iPhone models.

Continue Reading Below

“This was our biggest June quarter ever – driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

The Cupertino, California tech giant earned $2.18 per share compared with the $2.10 per share expected by Wall Street. Sales also surged: Apple booked revenue of $53.81 billion compared to the $53.39 billion analysts predicted.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
AAPLAPPLE INC.208.78-0.90-0.43%

“Our year-over-year business performance improved compared to the March quarter and drove strong operating cash flow of $11.6 billion,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“We returned over $21 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $17 billion through open market repurchases of almost 88 million Apple shares, and $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents.”