Amazon’s new smart shelf will automatically reorder supplies when you’re running low

Amazon has a smart shelf that can automatically order supplies for you.

The tech giant, which brought in nearly $70 billion in U.S. sales this year, announced the Dash Smart Shelf will go on sale beginning next year, though, it has not announced a price. The smart device can take over basic inventory tasks in supply closets reducing the need for that chore.

The shelf is Wi-Fi-connected and employs a scale that can sense the weight of office supplies, like pens or paper, pinpoint when they’re running low and automatically reorder them via Amazon’s shopping services. It’s intended for business’ supply rooms and customers can opt-out of auto-delivery and have the shelf alert staff about low stock.

Amazon also said the shelf is made to avoid accidental orders for items briefly removed.

The company will offer businesses who use the shelf discounts on certain items including Keurig and Folgers coffee, Kind snack bars, Bic pens, Post-it Notes and Scotch tape.

Starting this month, Amazon will test the Dash Smart Shelf with selected partners.

This smart shelf comes as Amazon continues to roll out new products to make day-to-day tasks more convenient. Chipotle Mexican Grill recently announced a partnership with Amazon’s Alexa, that will allow customers to order food for delivery or pickup using their voice. The retailer announced that it sold more than 100 million Alexa devices in 2019.

Amazon’s stock is up more than 14 percent on the year and 15 percent year-to-date.

