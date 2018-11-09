Amazon to sell Apple's newest products for first time: Report

The latest versions of several Apple product lines will be available for sale on Amazon globally as part of a new agreement between the tech giants, according to a report Friday.

Amazon will ship and sell Apple’s iPhone XR and XS, the newest editions of the popular smartphone, as well as the latest iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple-owned Beats headphones, CNET reported. The deal marks the first time that Apple’s newest products have been available for direct sale through Amazon.

“Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally.”

Aside from Amazon, only Apple certified resellers will be able to sell the tech giant’s products on the platform. Any third-party listings for Apple products will be removed from Amazon by Jan. 4, 2019.

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed. Apple representatives did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on the deal.

News of the arrangement comes days after both Amazon and Apple reported mixed earnings results. Apple beat Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly revenue and earnings per share, but shares fell after the company provided weaker-than-expected sales guidance for the holiday quarter and warned that it would stop disclosing how many iPhones it sells each quarter.

Amazon shares fell after the company’s quarterly revenue grew at a slower pace than Wall Street expected.