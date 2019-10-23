Amazon selling clothes from Bangladesh factories where working conditions are unsafe: report

Amazon is in the spotlight again. The retailer is accused of selling clothes on its website from factories in Bangladesh and elsewhere where working conditions are unsafe.

After a 2013 factory collapse in Bangladesh that killed more than 1,000 people, major retailers like Target and Walmart joined safety-monitoring groups that required them to stop selling from manufacturers that violated certain safety standards.

Amazon opted out and officials in the industry have taken notice.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal used global shipping records, Amazon.com data, factory-inspection reports and interviews with sources in the New York and Bangladesh garment industries to trace how Amazon sells clothes and other products.

The report traced products sold on Amazon to a factory in Chittagong, Bangladesh, where managers are able to lock workers inside and that doesn’t have fire alarms. One 18-year-old worker said she spends 12 hours a day stitching shirts with about 300 others: "You're trapped inside until the time you complete the orders," she told the Journal.

The report also found apparel on Amazon made in factories that have neglected safety violations like decaying buildings, broken alarms and missing sprinklers and fire barriers.

In addition to its own platform, though, Amazon uses a third-party marketplace made up of millions of individual sellers to sell to customers. Many are anonymous and not subject to some of the oversight Amazon places on its own brands.

More than two-thirds of the items sold through Amazon from unsafe factories were offered by third-party sellers. And of those items, many are marketed under little-known brand names like China-based XMYIFOR.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, but told the Journal that "safety is a top priority" and the company uses automation to eliminate suspicious sellers. "If we become aware that a product is from a factory that may not meet our supply chain standards, we will remove the product from our store."

The retailer has removed some items from banned factories, it said, but while it polices its own brands to ensure safety standards, it doesn’t inspect items form third-party brands.

Items sold from unsafe factories were also found on Walmart.com, mostly by third parties. Garments from one banned factory were listed by Target.

