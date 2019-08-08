Amazon's Ring courts business owners with new security offerings

Ring, the Amazon-owned video doorbell maker, is adding new services for businesses.

The company said its new offerings allow business owners and any employees they choose to monitor multiple locations remotely from an app. They’re also offering a 24/7 monitoring and 60-day recording service.

Ring is touting the service as being free of long-term commitments, hidden fees and professional installation.

The company is selling three levels of bundled kits for business customers, starting at $375 for the “starter” kit and as much as $675 for the “enhanced” kit. All three are based on the Ring Alarm system and add sensors, a motion detector and a panic button, plus a varying number of cameras.

The monitoring service costs $10 per month per location. Ring said the system uses a backup battery and cellular LTE to enable monitoring even during a loss of power or internet access.

Ring’s doorbell cameras and app have already become a popular option for homeowners, allowing them to see who approaches the front door whether they’re home or not. Amazon bought the company for $1 billion last year. Ring’s “Neighbors” app allows its doorbell owners to share videos with others who live nearby and even law enforcement.

Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder, said that he understands how important it is for business owners to protect their work.

“Traditional commercial security options are often rigid, expensive and difficult to install,” he said. “Because of this, we noticed some businesses using our devices to monitor and protect their properties.”

Developing Ring for Business was “a natural next step,” Siminoff added.