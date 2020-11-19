Amazon restructures drone program, cuts jobs

Amazon is reorganizing its delivery drone project, laying off dozens of workers

Continue Reading Below

The employees are in the R&D and manufacturing area, according to The Financial Times.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The move reportedly comes after the company reached tentative deals with two external manufacturers to build component parts.

Those companies are said to be Austria's FACC Aerospace and Spain's Aernnova Aerospace.

AMAZON SCORES RECORD SALES FOR ANY THREE-MONTH PERIOD EVER

The drone project has been seven years in the making and has been a focused on a future way to deliver smaller packages.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,105.46 -30.20 -0.96%

An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed the lay offs to The Financial Times.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It is not known how many employees were working on the drone project.