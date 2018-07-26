Amazon profit soars, doubling Wall Street's estimate

Amazon on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that handily beat Wall Street’s expectations, as growth in online shopping and cloud-computing gains continued to lift the e-commerce giant.

Seattle-based Amazon said it earned $2.53 billion in the most recent quarter, well above its $197 million profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, Amazon booked earnings of $5.07, more than double analysts’ estimate of $2.50.

Revenue surged 39% to $52.89 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of $53.41 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.