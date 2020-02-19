Amazon MBA hires to come from broader range of schools

Amazon is hiring fewer MBA graduates from top colleges and more from a broader range of business schools in an effort to expand its management base, the company said.

Continue Reading Below

The tech giant has hired as many as 1,000 employees from about a dozen of the country's most elite business graduate schools in recent years, but that's about to change, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

JEFF BEZOS COMMITS $10B TO CLIMATE-CHANGE FIGHT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,155.67 +20.80 +0.97%

"At Amazon, we are excited to offer graduate students the opportunity to launch into big careers with limitless possibilities. We know searching for a full-time role is as much about finding a company where you can picture yourself being successful as it is about finding the right role," the company's website reads.

AMAZON GETS A WIN AS JUDGE FREEZES WORK ON PENTAGON CONTRACT

Amazon now plans to hire more than 1,000 MBA employees and interns in 2020 from as many as 80 North American schools in its attempt to find more recruits with a combination of business and tech skills, Amazon spokesperson Jaci Anderson told the Journal.

Albert Kim, Amazon's student programs in the Americas, told the Journal that the tech giant has "worked hard to scale" its "recruiting efforts" to help the company "engage and assess talent around the world."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon employs more than 400,000 U.S. citizens as of October, and all of its hires make a minimum wage of $15-per-hour while some of its software engineers have six-figure salaries.

As of February 2020, the tech giant is only reviewing MBA applications for its "Retail Leadership Development Program" and openings for a number of "Senior Product Manager of Technical Products" jobs, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS