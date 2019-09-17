These are the Amazon jobs available at its Career Day, and how much they pay

Amazon is hosting a Career Day in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Seattle and Arlington, Virginia, as part of a goal to hire around 30,000 positions across the country.

Continue Reading Below

Full-time and part-time positions are available, with the company's $15 per hour minimum wage and benefits. Amazon is already one of the largest employers in the U.S., with 647,500 full- and part-time employees, per their 2018 annual report.

"We are a company of builders," Ardine Williams, Amazon vice president of people operations, told FOX Business. "We experiment, and so the opportunity to innovate and create is something we look for in people."

So what types of jobs are currently available at the company? Here are top 14 job categories available, and what similar types of positions pay, according to national estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Advertisement

In this June 26, 2019, file photo a worker sorts through items and places orders at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Staten Island, N.Y. (AP/Kathy Willens, File)

Software Development – 9,003 jobs available

Median yearly income for software development engineers: $110,000.

Project / Program / Product Management – 3,733 jobs available, in technical and non-technical roles

Median yearly income for computer and information systems managers: $142,530. Median income for operations managers: $100,930.

Solutions Architects – 2,797 jobs available

Median income for computer network architects: $109,020.

Operations, IT, and Support Engineering – 2,052 jobs available

Median income for data center network technicians: $82,050.

Fulfillment and Operations Management – 1577 jobs available

Median yearly income for operations managers: $94,730.

Sales, Advertising and Account Management – 1,489 jobs available

Median income for sales managers: $140,320.

Human Resources – 1,282 jobs available

Median income for HR managers: $113,300. HR specialists: $60,880. HR assistants: $40,390.

Systems, Quality and Security Engineering – 965 jobs available

Median annual income for database administrators: $90,070.

Finance and Accounting – 943 jobs available

Median income for financial managers: $127,990. Financial analysts: $85,660. Accountants: $70,500.

Business and Merchant Development – 932 jobs available

Median income for business operations specialists: $70,530.

Business Intelligence – 722 jobs available

Median income for economists: $104,340. Statisticians: $87,780. Financial analysts: $85,660.

Marketing and PR – 673 jobs available

Median income for PR managers: $114,800. PR specialists: $60,000. Marketing managers: $134,290. Marketing specialists: $63,120.

Supply Chain Management – 509 jobs available

Median income for transportation, storage and distribution managers: $94,730.

Buying, Planning, and In-Stock Management – 510 jobs available

Median income for purchasing managers: $118,940. Purchasing agents and buyers: $62,750.

Amazon is also looking to fill positions in the following fields:

Design – 431 jobs available

Machine Learning Science – 375 jobs available

Editorial, Writing and Content Management – 354 jobs available

Fulfillment / Warehouse Associate – 344 jobs available

Facilities, Maintenance and Real Estate – 309 jobs available

Hardware Development – 291 jobs available

Medical, Health and Safety – 287 jobs available

Research Science – 248 jobs available

Data Science – 216 jobs available

Leadership and Development Training – 188 jobs available

Administrative Support – 175 jobs available

Investigation and loss prevention – 154 jobs available

Legal – 149 jobs available

Audio / Video / Photography Production – 58 jobs available

Database Administration – 56 jobs available

Economics – 54 jobs available

Public Policy – 39 jobs available

Kyle Beck contributed to this report.