Amazon in talks to sell streaming TV ads outside of Fire TV
Deals would fill some ad inventory on devices including Apple TV and Xbox
Amazon.com is taking its ad selling business to the next level.
That level involves selling ad inventory on other streaming services, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Amazon's business has been building on its Fire streaming television platform. Now, it wants to sell some ads on systems such as Apple TV and Xbox, according to people familiar with the matter.
The new initiative my even include PlayStation and Android TV, according to the Journal.
App owners already working with Amazon Publisher Services include CNN, Discovery and A&E, as well as digital video platforms such as Pluto TV and Tubi TV.
The data that Amazon collects from shopping and browsing behavior is used to target the ads it sells on Fire TV, and is expected to do the same on other platforms.