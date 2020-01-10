Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon in talks to sell streaming TV ads outside of Fire TV

Deals would fill some ad inventory on devices including Apple TV and Xbox

By FOXBusiness
close
WSJ business editor Jamie Heller and WSJ financial editor Charles Forelle discuss the Federal Reserve, the repo market, food delivery services, how the way we consume content is changing and more. video

Disney+, Apple and many more: Looking back at 2019 streaming wars

WSJ business editor Jamie Heller and WSJ financial editor Charles Forelle discuss the Federal Reserve, the repo market, food delivery services, how the way we consume content is changing and more.

Amazon.com is taking its ad selling business to the next level.

Continue Reading Below

That level involves selling ad inventory on other streaming services, according to the Wall Street Journal.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,901.05+9.08+0.48%

Amazon's business has been building on its Fire streaming television platform. Now, it wants to sell some ads on systems such as Apple TV and Xbox, according to people familiar with the matter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new initiative my even include PlayStation and Android TV, according to the Journal.

App owners already working with Amazon Publisher Services include CNN, Discovery and A&E, as well as digital video platforms such as Pluto TV and Tubi TV.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The data that Amazon collects from shopping and browsing behavior is used to target the ads it sells on Fire TV, and is expected to do the same on other platforms.