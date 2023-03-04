Amazon Go stores to close in cities coast to coast

Expand / Collapse search
Amazon is permanently closing some of its Amazon Go stores in major cities on both coasts. 

The locations include two stores in Seattle, two stores in New York City and four in San Francisco. 

"Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way. In this case, we’ve decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City and San Francisco," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business in a Saturday email. 

Two of the Seattle closures will have minimum impact, as they have been shuttered for some time. 

AMAZON PAUSING VIRGINIA CONSTRUCTION OF SECOND HEADQUARTERS

An Amazon Go store in Seattle

A sign is seen outside an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021, in Seattle.  (David Ryder/Getty Images / Getty Images)

These stores will close on April 1. They will continue to serve customers until that time. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 94.90 +2.77 +3.01%

Multiple Amazon Go stores remain in the Greater Seattle area. 

An Amazon Go store in New York City

An Amazon Go store is seen in the Financial District on April 29, 2022, in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Amazon is working with affected employees to identify new roles within the company, including at other Amazon Go stores or Amazon Operations sites. 

The e-commerce giant is still opening new Amazon Go stores. 

An Amazon Go store in San Francisco

The Amazon Go logo can be seen above a store in downtown San Francisco.  (Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S., and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores," the spokesperson said.