Amazon deliveries slip, take longer after Cyber Monday heading to holidays

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc van drivers’ on-time delivery rate fell to 93.7% for the Cyber Monday week from 98.2% during the Thanksgiving week, consulting firm ShipMatrix said on Wednesday.

Amazon did not immediately comment on the holiday performance of the van delivery drivers, who exclusively deliver merchandise from the e-commerce giant to customer homes. Data for United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp and the U.S. Postal Service was not immediately available.

“Since Amazon is a retailer, fulfillment company and delivery carrier (all-in-one), its customers could have experienced greater delays but those delays could be resulting from delays in the fulfillment of the order,” ShipMatrix President Satish Jindel said.

