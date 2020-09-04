Expand / Collapse search
Amazon adding 1,000 jobs to new robotics fulfillment center in Georgia

It will be the first fulfillment center in the state where employees work alongside robots

Amazon is adding 1,000 jobs to a new robotics fulfillment center in an Atlanta suburb.

The 640,000-square-foot facility in Gwinnett County will be the eighth fulfillment center Amazon has opened in Georgia in the last decade, according to Fox News' Atlanta bureau.

"What an exciting day," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said during a Tuesday press conference. "We just can't thank Amazon enough for the investments that they've been making in our state."

Amazon robot (Amazon: Jordan Stead)

The fulfillment center will be the first in Georgia to use advanced robotics to help employees, who will earn an average $15 per hour plus full benefits, pack and ship tens of thousands of online orders, local news outlet WSB-TV 2 reported.

The company's regional director of operations for Amazon robotics for the U.S. Southeast, Robert Packett, said Amazon "will pay 95 percent of upfront costs, for courses in high-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills will be used for Amazon."

Packett added that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the tech giant has "supported the creation of 24,000 new jobs through 350 projects" — a 4% increase from 2019.

Amazon has brought more than 10,000 jobs to Georgia and invested a total of $3 million in the state so far, according to the outlet.

