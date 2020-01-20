Expand / Collapse search
Alphabet CEO backs temporary ban on facial-recognition

Regulators should tailor rules according to different sectors, Sundar Pichai said

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google-owner Alphabet, urged regulators on Monday (January 20) to take a "proportionate approach" when drafting rules for artificial intelligence (AI), days before the European Commission is due to publish proposals on the issue.

Regulators are grappling with ways to govern AI, aiming to encourage innovation while curbing potential misuse, as companies and law enforcement agencies increasingly adopt the technology. Pichai said there was no question AI needs to be regulated, but that rule-makers should tread carefully.

Regulators should tailor rules according to different sectors, Pichai said in his remarks at a conference in Brussels organized by the think tank Bruegel. He cited medical devices and self-driving cars as examples that require different rules. He also called on governments to align their rules and agree on core values.

The European Commission is taking a tougher line on AI than the United States, aiming to strengthen existing regulations that protect Europeans' privacy and data rights, according to an 18-page proposal paper seen by Reuters. Earlier this month, the U.S. government published regulatory guidelines on AI aimed at limiting authorities' overreach and urged Europe to avoid an aggressive approach.

