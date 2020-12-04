Delos offers affordable solution to coronavirus in nation’s schools

A New York-based wellness real estate and technology company is ramping up its air purification business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Delos has installed over 100,000 purification units in schools across the country and the CEO tells "Mornings with Maria" it can be installed in every school in the nation with no renovations needed.

"There are portable or wall-mounted standalone units that can fit into any kind of space," Paul Scialla, Delos CEO, told host Maria Bartiromo.

"These are deployable immediately," he added. "You don't have to consider older buildings, newer buildings ... this is the most scalable, implementable, and efficient solution ... these could be put into every classroom fairly immediately."

The systems filter 99.97% of an airborne viral load down to 0.007 microns, which is considerably smaller than the SARS-CoV-2 particles.

In addition to education, Scialla says the purification units would be helpful for the airline industry, cruise ship, and restaurants, to ensure they can safely and affordably reopen.

