AI giant Palantir moves its headquarters to Florida as tech company exodus continues

Another major technology company is making its way to the Magic City.

Leading AI innovator Palantir announced in a brief post on X Tuesday that the company has moved its headquarters from Denver, Colorado, to Miami, Florida.

According to Palantir’s latest SEC filings, the principal executive office is now located at 19505 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 2350 in Aventura, Florida – an affluent area just 20 miles north of downtown Miami.

This marks the AI company’s second major move in six years after Palantir left Palo Alto for Denver in 2020. CEO Alex Karp previously cited a clash between Silicon Valley’s "values" and the company’s mission.

Palantir did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The brand now joins a massive migration of capital to Florida, following Peter Thiel’s and Jeff Bezos’ personal moves to Miami and Ken Griffin’s relocation of Citadel. More recently, billionaires like Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and unnamed others are fleeing California for Florida over a proposed wealth tax.

Palantir is currently valued at more than $300 billion, making it the largest publicly traded company headquartered in South Florida, surpassing NextEra Energy. The company reported a net income of $1.6 billion on $4.5 billion in revenue for 2025, more than doubling figures from the previous year. Projections for 2026 revenue sit at nearly $7.2 billion.

As of late 2025, the company had an estimated 4,429 full-time employees worldwide, with about 600 working at the Denver office. Palantir did not publicly specify how many employees may also relocate to Florida.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stated that he received no advance notice of Palantir’s move and learned about it via social media.

The Florida Council of 100 and local leaders have hailed the move as a "watershed moment" that validates Florida as a hub for national security and AI innovation.

"Palantir’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Florida’s Gold Coast is a powerful validation of where growth is happening in America," Florida Council of 100 President and CEO Michael Simas said in a statement posted on X.

"Florida is building the platform for the next generation of high-wage industries, and through Ambition Accelerated, we are aligning leadership and capital to accelerate that future," Simas continued.

Earlier this month, the Council — with the backing of Citadel founder Ken Griffin and Related Companies founder Stephen Ross — announced the "Ambition Accelerated" initiative, which will feature advertising and branding aimed at encouraging decision-makers to build or relocate to South Florida, from West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale to Miami.

The campaign aims to reach business executives through national advertising and direct-comparison messaging in hubs like New York, Chicago, California cities and the greater Northeast. According to the Florida Council, some of the ads may pose questions like, "What if you could scale in the top metro for GDP growth?" or "What if your business could cut utility costs by 30%?"

Florida is widely known for having no state income tax, but the Council also points out that the state has become the second-lowest for business regulation per capita in the U.S. — and consistently ranks high or at the top nationally for GDP growth, new business formations, talent attraction and higher education systems.