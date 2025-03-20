AI chipmaker Nvidia to invest billions in US amid Trump onshoring push: CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Wednesday that the leading artificial intelligence chipmaker will invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the U.S. supply chain over the next four years.

Huang made the announcement in an interview with the Financial Times. It follows moves by other technology companies, including Apple, which are unveiling multi-billion-dollar investments in onshoring plans, as President Donald Trump's administration implements its "America First" policies, and following the Republican's Made in America campaign promise.

"Overall, we will procure, over the course of the next four years, probably half a trillion dollars worth of electronics in total," Huang reportedly told the FT. "And I think we can easily see ourselves manufacturing several hundred billion of it here in the US."

Huang said the increased U.S. production would be possible through suppliers such as the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn. Huawei in China poses a growing competitive threat, Huang told the FT, adding that he was confident in the Trump administration's ability to form policy to speed up the AI industry in the United States.

"Having the support of an administration who cares about the success of this industry and not allowing energy to be an obstacle is a phenomenal result for AI in the U.S.," he reportedly said.

Last month, TSMC chief executive CC Wei announced a $100 billion investment in a state-of-the-art chip fabrication plant in Arizona. Trump said the investment would create 20,000-25,000 jobs and "hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity and boost America’s dominance in artificial intelligence and beyond." Trump has long decried Taiwan's "monopoly" on AI chips.

Wei said the pledge followed the $65 billion the company already promised to invest in U.S. production under former President Joe Biden's administration.

"TSMC investing in the U.S. provides for a substantial step up in our supply chain resilience," Huang told the FT.

U.S. tech companies, including Nvidia and Apple, have grown increasingly dependent on TSCM production facilities in Taiwan in recent years.

Three weeks ago, Apple announced plans to spend and invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. It was billed as the company's "largest-ever spending commitment."

"From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing," Apple CEO Tim Cook said. "And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation."

Huang separately on Wednesday delivered a more than two-hour address at the GTC 2025 – dubbed the "Super Bowl of AI" – in San Jose, California.

He outlined Nvidia’s next-generation graphics architectures – Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin – and made predictions about the future of the AI industry. In the last decade, Huang said, AI advanced from perception and "computer vision" to generative AI, and now to agentic AI, which is able to understand the context of what humans are asking for and to reason.

"It now generates answers. Fundamentally changed how computing is done," he said. Huang said "the scaling law of AI," therefore, is hyper-accelerated. "The amount of computation we need at this point as a result of agenetic AI, as a result of reasoning, is easily 100 times more than we thought we needed this time last year," he said.

Huang also said he anticipated Nvidia’s data center infrastructure revenue to reach $1 trillion by 2028.

"Every industry, every company that has factories will have two factories in the future," Huang told the conference. "The factory for what they build and the factory for the mathematics, the factory for the AI – factory for cars, factory for AI for the cars, factory for smart speakers and factories for AI for the smart speakers."