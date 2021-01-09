Workers demand Amazon Web drop Parler over posts ‘inciting violence’ after Capitol riot

Some Amazon employees are calling on the company to be the next tech giant to cut off the controversial social media platform Parler.

Continue Reading Below

The group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice posted a tweet overnight demanding that “Amazon deny Parler services until it removes posts inciting violence, including at the Presidential inauguration.”

“We cannot be complicit in more bloodshed and violent attacks on democracy,” they wrote.

COMPANIES EXAMINE CAPITOL RIOT FOR SECURITY LESSONS

AWS’s acceptable-use policy bars customers from using its services for “illegal, harmful or offensive” content. Amazon representatives didn’t immediately respond to inquiries from Fox Business.

Parler is facing criticism over Wednesday’s riot that saw supporters of President Trump storm into the U.S. Capitol, attack police, vandalize the building and steal items from inside.

Screenshots taken from Parler and shared on other social media platforms appear to show Parler users openly discussing plans for violence at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, including bringing weapons and imagining how they would wield them against their political opponents.

GOOGLE SUSPENDS PARLER APP FROM PLAY STORE OVER FAILURE TO MODERATE EGREGIOUS CONTENT

Google has already suspended the Parler app from its Play Store, and Apple has also threatened to remove Parler’s app from the App Store unless the platform improves its moderation, Fox News reported.

“We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.,” a Google spokesperson told Fox News.

In a series of posts on Parler, its CEO, John Matze, criticized Google over the removal and Apple for also threatening to ban its app. He alleged that the organizing of violence at the Capitol had occured in Facebook groups, rather than on Parler.

“Most people on Parler are non-violent people who want to share their opinions, food pics and more,” he wrote.

A Parler representative didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox Business.

AMAZON VENDORS HIKED PRICES ON ‘ESSENTIAL’ PRODUCTS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, REPORT SUGGESTS

Google's Play Store ban doesn’t affect users who already downloaded the app. And Parler is still available on the web, too. An AWS ban could potentially have much more significant impacts on the company.

Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing giant. It provides hosting, security and other services to millions of customers. During the first nine months of 2020, the Amazon subsidiary netted more than $32.6 billion in sales.

There is precedent for Amazon cutting off an AWS customer over hosted content. In 2010, the company stopped working with WikiLeaks, noting that the organization didn’t own the rights to the content on its site and that those unredacted documents would put “innocent people in jeopardy.”

“We’ve been running AWS for over four years and have hundreds of thousands of customers storing all kinds of data on AWS,” Amazon said in a written statement at the time. “Some of this data is controversial, and that’s perfectly fine. But, when companies or people go about securing and storing large quantities of data that isn’t rightfully theirs, and publishing this data without ensuring it won’t injure others, it’s a violation of our terms of service, and folks need to go operate elsewhere.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But the company has also resisted calls from employees to stop working with certain customers over ethical concerns. In 2019, some Amazon employees demanded that AWS stop providing cloud computing services for Palantir because of work Palantir does for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The world is watching the abuses in ICE’s concentration camps unfold,” Amazon employees wrote in a letter, per Business Insider. “We know that our company should, and can, do better.”

Amazon apparently declined to meet the employees’ demand. AWS still lists Palantir as a “partner” on its website.