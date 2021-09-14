Expand / Collapse search
51 SpaceX satellites launched into orbit from California

The satellites were deployed via a Falcon 9 rocket

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 14

SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Monday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:55 p.m. and deployed the satellites, which was confirmed about 20 minutes after launch, according to the launch webcast.

SpaceX launched 51 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California via a Falcon 9 rocket. (iStock / iStock)

The rocket's reusable first stage successfully returned and set down on an oceangoing landing platform in the Pacific. It has been used for multiple launches.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years.