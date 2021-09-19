How Washington's Taylor Heinicke could earn up to $1.5 million in incentives

As Washington’s new starting quarterback, Taylor Heinicke has an opportunity to make some big money.

Heinicke, 28, signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract in February but after taking over as starter following Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip injury sustained during the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, he’s due to make up $1.5 million in incentives.

According to ESPN, he’ll earn $125,000 for every win where he plays at least 60% of the snaps. That number jumps to $250,000 for playoff wins.

Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for at least eight weeks after he opted for rehab over surgery for a partially dislocated right hip but Heinicke feels confident he’s proven his place.

He finished 34-for-46 with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception last week, He told reporters after the win he felt like he did enough to be the starting quarterback moving forward.

"I do, and I have confidence that I can do it," Heinicke said. "So if those guys in the locker room and the facility believe in me, that’s all that matters, and I believe they do."