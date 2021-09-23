Washington's Taylor Heinicke lands partnership with Bud Light after Heineken flops

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke announced a partnership deal with Bud Light on Wednesday after failing to land an endorsement deal with the almost-namesake Heineken.

The 28-year-old starter posted a picture of a special package from Bud Light that read "Bud Lighticke" to his Instagram.

"With a name like Heinicke, there’s only one beer that it makes sense to partner with... I’m joining @budlight and its #ForTheFans campaign (Sorry Heineken)."

On Tuesday, Heinicke said he’s been trying to land a deal with Heineken since his appearance in last season’s Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"My agent said they had sent me a 24-pack at home, but I never received it. They said they can't deliver to my address, but there's a gas station a block away that has Heinekens," he said, via NBC Sports .

"At some point, I might just start calling up Bud Light."

The popular beer company responded on Twitter shortly after saying, "Ready and waiting." By Wednesday, it looked like the deal was made.

Heinicke was named Washington’s starter after veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick sustained a partially dislocated hip injury in Week 2. He’s expected to miss around eight weeks, giving Heinicke plenty of time to stake his claim.