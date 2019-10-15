Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney reveals how he was able to land endorsement deal with ANTA

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney managed to land an endorsement deal with the Chinese sportswear company ANTA and he can thank an incident with Klay Thompson for it.

Looney told The Athletic in a story published Monday that he got the deal with ANTA because he stole a bunch of shoes from Thompson and read that the footwear was supposed to be exclusive.

“I’m about to steal all [Thompson’s] stuff,” the fifth-year center told The Athletic. “So I took about four or five pairs of shoes.”

Looney added: “He might’ve worn them like once or twice. And I saw them on [sneaker website] Kicks On Fire or something and they were supposed to be exclusive. So I made sure I took those.”

Looney said he wore the ANTA sneakers during practice and some of the brand’s representatives were in attendance. The company liked Looney’s fit and signed him to an endorsement deal.

The Warriors player beat the clock in signing his deal. After the agreement was announced, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey sent a controversial tweet supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. It doesn’t appear Looney’s deal is in jeopardy.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Looney signed a two-year deal with ANTA.

“The most important thing about a shoe is comfortability, and also being able to last throughout the game and take care of your feet,” he told the station earlier this month. “I feel ANTA does the best job of that.”