Raiders linebacker Burfict to lose major money in suspension

By FOXBusiness
NFL viewership sees ratings surge

A late hit from Vontaze Burfict will cost the Oakland Raiders linebacker the rest of the season -- 11 games. The play will also cost Burfict almost a million dollars in the wallet, according to a former league exec.

Burfict targeted Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the second quarter of what would be a 31-24 loss for the Raiders. The 29-year-old was thrown out of the game and is now being handed a suspension that likely will run the remainder of this season.

The irony of all this is that Burfict, who has a history of suspensions and fines, was named a team captain after signing an offseason free deal with Oakland.

Mike Tannenbaum, former general manager of the New York Jets and recently the executive vice president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins, said that a possible season-long suspension of Burfict could cost the linebacker some major money.

It isn't the first time that Burfict has forfeited serious money for his on-field behavior.

In what is now his seventh year in the league, Burfict has over $4.2 million in fines. His most expensive fine came in 2017 when he was suspended three games and lost $1.4 million for an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs Anthony Sherman.

This offseason, Burfict signed a one-year deal worth $1.15 million. Bonuses totaled over $650,000 including a $300,000 roster bonus.

