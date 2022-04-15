USFL to innovate game days with helmet cams, new rules

The United States Football League is ready to kick off its first season and give fans the ultimate viewer experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Daryl Johnston, former Dallas Cowboys fullback – now USFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations, discussed the innovation behind the league’s equipment and what to expect from the season in comparison to the National Football League.

Johnston told FOX Business’ Madison Alworth about the useful chip used in the football in order to give viewers "interesting information" that they probably "don’t get from traditional sports."

"We’re getting a ton of data from this [chip] that we’re going to be able to use as we go through the season," he explained.

With the help of the Hawkeye system, the technology used helps the league with tracking and measuring.

In an effort to innovate game days even more, the USFL invested in helmet cams, creating an immersive affair for viewers at home.

Johnston praised the technology behind the cameras as they were used in a controlled scrimmage weeks prior.

"It was literally like, you’re watching at home on television, and you’ve walked into the huddle, you’re looking at the quarterback, you’re getting the play call," the exec said.

The exec also noted that the cameras don’t adjust the player’s weight.

Another change football fans may notice this weekend is the pace of play.

Johnston said the league is trying to hit the 2-hour 45-minute mark, highlighting the NFL’s pace that hits around the 3-hour and 8-minute mark.

"We want to play a little bit fast and to do that, we’ve added some rules, things to have the pace of play move a little bit quicker," he told Alworth.

The adjustments made by the USFL, such as moving the kickoff to the 25-yard line are "things we hope viewers are going to enjoy," Johnston said.

The first season of the USFL will begin Saturday, April 16 when the New Jersey Generals face the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX and NBC.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.