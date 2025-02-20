US-Canada 4 Nations final ticket prices hit eye-popping marks before puck drops

Team USA and Canada will meet on the ice once again when the puck drops at the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday night in Boston. Only four days have passed since the Americans defeated the Canadians in an intense battle.

The round-robin tournament has brought a considerable amount of attention to hockey, as players and fans proudly represent their respective countries. However, anyone who wants to be part of what is expected to be a raucous atmosphere inside Boston's TD Garden will have to part ways with some considerable cash to secure a last-minute ticket.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the lowest-priced ticket on ticket marketplace Gametime was listed at $720. The price does not include taxes and ticket fees. Premium seating near the ice rink exceeded $5,000 prior to taxes and fees.

While Canada will seek revenge in the final, all eyes will also be on the pregame festivities. Some fans in Montreal began booing as the "The Star-Spangled Banner" played before games. Shortly after the game actually started, three fights broke out over a nine-second span.

The fans' boos appeared to stem from their disapproval of President Trump's comments on Canada potentially becoming the 51st state, in addition to the discontent over tariff threats.

Once the tournament shifted to the U.S., some fans inside Boston's TD Garden booed, "O Canada." Trump wished the American hockey team good luck during a call with the team on Thursday before the high-stakes contest.

"It was so awesome to get his support," Team USA center J.T. Miller said. "It’s a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It’s just another one of those things where we’re kind of pinching ourselves this tournament."

During an appearance on "America’s Newsroom" on Monday, Bill Guerin, general manager of the U.S. men's team, said he would welcome Trump to watch the final in person. However, Trump is not expected to attend the sporting event due to his scheduled appearance at the Republican Governors Association Meeting in Washington, D.C.

"We would love it if President Trump was in attendance," Guerin said. "We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. Listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can."

The 4 Nations Face-Off final gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.