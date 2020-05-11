Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Sports

Tua Tagovailoa signs Dolphins' deal at $30 million: AP

Doctors says the QB is on schedule to return from injury

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Now Tua Tagovailoa can pay for that Cadillac Escalade he gave his mom.

Continue Reading Below

The new Miami Dolphins quarterback signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the NFL franchise, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

2020 NFL DRAFT ROOKIE CONTRACT PROJECTIONS, EXPLAINED

The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced the deal.

Tagovailoa posted a video on Mother's Day that showed him surprising his mother, Diane, with a black SUV.

Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They are optimistic he’ll recover fully from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020. His No. 1 jersey is among the best-selling in the NFL since it was assigned to him last week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM