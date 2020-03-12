Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump suggests postponing Tokyo Olympics

The United States is one of the biggest participants in the Games

Reuters
Olympics cancellation would impact athlete income: Team USA hopeful

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said officials should consider delaying the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for one year amid the global coronavirus outbreak, saying the event would not be the same without spectators.

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The United States is one of the biggest participants in the Games, which are scheduled for July. Japanese officials have sought to squash speculation that the event could be canceled or postponed amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey

