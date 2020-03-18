Tom Brady fuels Tampa Bay Buccaneers season ticket demand surge

Demand for Tampa Bay Buccaneers season ticket packages surged following reports Wednesday night that NFL superstar Tom Brady had reached a tentative agreement with the franchise.

Minutes after reports of Brady’s intentions surfaced, the website to buy Buccaneers season passes had amassed a waitlist of more than 2,400 people. The waitlist grew by thousands more as the night progressed, surpassing more than 6,000, according to accounts posted on social media.

Ticket packages ranged in price from roughly $462 to more than $3,800 for two seats, according to the Buccaneers’ purchase platform.

Brady’s presence will provide a major boost in interest for a Buccaneers team that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in attendance during the 2019 season. Tampa Bay ranked 30th out of the NFL’s 32 teams with an average crowd of under 52,000 fans per game.

Neither the Buccaneers nor Brady had made a formal announcement about a contract as of Wednesday afternoon. However, the two sides have already finalized terms on a deal worth roughly $30 million per year, according to NFL Network.

In Brady, the Buccaneers acquired a quarterback with an unmatched resume. The 42-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowls in nine appearances during his 20 seasons with the Patriots.

Even as his career winds down, Brady has retained his status as one of the NFL’s most marketable stars. Brady led all NFL players in overall sales of licensed merchandise in both 2017 and 2018.

The Buccaneers finished with a 7-9 record and fell short of the playoffs in 2019. They last won a Super Bowl in 2003.

