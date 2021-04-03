Tom Brady rookie card sells for record-breaking $2.25M

Tom Brady is known for breaking records and on Friday his rookie card sold for an unmatched $2.25 million.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket was a part of Lelands’ “Spring Classic 2021” collection. The opening bid was listed as $75,000 but 67 offers later and the anonymous buyer walked away with the item for a record-breaking $2.25 million.

"I wasn't shocked (by the price), but I was certainly surprised," Lelands president Mike Heffner told ESPN. "I know the market is headed upward, especially with rare and desirable cards such as that one, but I didn't really anticipate it. I had an inkling just feeling the performance of the other cards over the past month, it was certainly a possibility but these modern cards are definitely for real."

The card is one of only 100 ever made and was previously purchased on eBay over a decade ago where it remained in a private collection before being sold on Friday, according to the listing.

The rare item received an 8.5 grade and a 9 for the signature.

Friday’s sale broke the record for the most ever paid for a football card, breaking the previous record set in March -- when another rookie Brady card sold for $1.2 million.

James Park, CEO of Fitbit and a Brady fan, purchased the card.