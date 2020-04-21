Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of coronavirus

Associated Press
NFL quarterback Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. FOX Business' Ashley Webster with more.

TAMPA, Fla. — Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won't get you anything when you're caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol. The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.

“He's been sighted,” Castor said.

The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve."

Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he’s renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.