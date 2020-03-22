Expand / Collapse search
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games could be postponed

IOC to start discussions re possible Tokyo 2020 postponement - cancellation not on agenda

Reuters
President Trump discusses how the olympics could be disrupted by the coronavirus and what possibilities lie ahead.video

Trump on coronavirus disrupting olympics: I wish Prime Minister Abe luck

President Trump discusses how the olympics could be disrupted by the coronavirus and what possibilities lie ahead.

ATHENS (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its “scenario planning” for the Tokyo 2020 Games — including their postponement — it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.

ABE SAYS JAPAN TO HOST 2020 OLYMPICS AS PLANNED 

The IOC will hold detailed discussions which will include possibly changing the July 24 start date, but emphasized that a cancellation of the Games would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. “Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda,” it said.

The IOC is facing mounting opposition to the current schedule for the Games as athletes, teams and federations call for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

