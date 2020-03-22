Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games could be postponed

ATHENS (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its “scenario planning” for the Tokyo 2020 Games — including their postponement — it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The IOC will hold detailed discussions which will include possibly changing the July 24 start date, but emphasized that a cancellation of the Games would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. “Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda,” it said.

The IOC is facing mounting opposition to the current schedule for the Games as athletes, teams and federations call for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

