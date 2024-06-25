Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers: who owns the team?

The ownership of the Florida Panthers is in the spotlight amid the Sunrise-based team becoming the latest winners of the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers won the NHL championship title thanks to a 2-1 win Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers, marking the Florida team’s first-ever championship title and a major accomplishment for its players, coaches and ownership alike.

Sunrise Sports & Entertainment and Florida Panthers chairman, owner and governor Vincent Viola told NBC6 his team winning the cup was a "surreal feeling."

Viola bought the Panthers about 11 years ago, according to the team’s webpage about its ownership.

He has an extensive business background that includes co-founding financial services firm Virtu Financial in 2008. He also chaired the New York Mercantile Exchange from 2001 to 2004.

Viola has invested elsewhere in the sports world. He also races horses through his St. Elias Stables, per the Panthers website.

Forbes reported he has a personal fortune worth $3.9 billion.

The Panthers’ webpage about the team’s ownership also lists Douglas Cifu as vice chairman, partner and alternate governor of both Sunrise Sports & Entertainment and the team.

Cifu is a fellow co-founder of Virtu Financial and helms it as CEO. He previously worked as a lawyer for nearly two decades.

The Panthers have been competing in the NHL for 30 years. They originally belonged to AutoNation founder Wayne Huizenga.

Prior to this year’s Stanley Cup win, the team had played in the final round of the playoffs two times, including in 1996 and 2023.

The team was worth an estimated $775 million in 2023, according to Forbes.

