Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NBA

Banned Utah Jazz fan Shane Keisel's lawsuit is 'meritless,' Russell Westbrook's camp says

Lawsuit seeks a total of $100M in damages

By FOXBusiness
close
NBA fan Jon Schweppe discusses how he and other basketball fans were censored at an NBA game for showing their support for Hong Kong.video

Basketball fan discusses being censored at an NBA game

NBA fan Jon Schweppe discusses how he and other basketball fans were censored at an NBA game for showing their support for Hong Kong.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook’s camp is adamant that a fan lawsuit accusing the All-Star guard of overreacting to standard heckling during an altercation last March are meritless, according to a report on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The fan, Shane Keisel, filed suit against the Jazz and Westbrook in 4th District Court on Monday, months after Utah banned him for life following an altercation. In the lawsuit, Keisel denied Westbrook’s claim that he made racially charged remarks during the incident, which occurred while the NBA star was still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Keisel alleges that Westbrook went on a “tirade” over basic heckling.

FAN SUES UTAH JAZZ, RUSSELL WESTBROOK FOR $68M OVER LIFETIME BAN, SEEKS PUBLIC APOLOGY

"The lawsuit is meritless,” a source close to Westbrook told TMZ Sports. “The Jazz conducted their own investigation of the guy's conduct at that game and based on their investigation, they decided to ban him from attending any future Jazz games."

The lawsuit seeks $68 million in damages for Keisel and $32 million for his girlfriend, Jennifer Huff. The couple also requested a public apology from Westbrook and the Jazz.

In the filing, attorneys for Keisel argue that the Jazz reached their determination without video evidence that corroborated Westbrook’s claims that the heckling was racial in nature. The Jazz banned Keisel from all future events at Vivint Smart Home Arena, the team’s home stadium, for “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at the player.”

The Jazz also denied the lawsuit’s allegations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We believe there is no legal or factual basis for these claims against the Utah Jazz," the team said in a statement to FOX Business. "The organization investigated the underlying incident and acted in an appropriate and responsible manner. We intend to vigorously defend the lawsuit."

Westbrook said Keisel told him to “get down on your knees like you used to." A video in which Westbrook threatened Keisel and his girlfriend went viral on social media.

At the time, the NBA fined Westbrook $25,000 for his actions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM