Roger Federer to be minted on Swiss coin

Some of the greatest achievements for professional athletes include winning a lot of titles, setting records and making it to the hall of fame.

Continue Reading Below

So where does getting your face minted on currency fall? Tennis legend Roger Federer is about to find out.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Swiss government said Monday it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with Federer’s image on it. The government said it’s the first time a living person will be commemorated on a coin.

A 50 franc gold coin with Federer's image on it will be minted next year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion thanked Switzerland in a tweet.

Federer is "probably Switzerland's most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland," the government said.

A limited-edition of up to $95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be dispatched in January.

According to ATPTour.com, the presale for the 20-franc coin began Monday and will run until Dec. 19 or until the first minting has sold out. The second issuing of the coins is slated for May 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Federer coins can be purchased through Swissmint's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.