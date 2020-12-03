Robert Kraft case fallout: Florida masseuse involved in massage parlor sting ordered to pay thousands

The fallout from the case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is costing a Florida masseuse at the center of the scandal thousands of dollars.

Continue Reading Below

Shen Mingbi, one of the masseuses Kraft allegedly visited at the Orchids of Asia in Jupiter, pleaded guilty to soliciting another to commit prostitution and is going to be forced to pay thousands of dollars to the Jupiter Police Department and other fines and fees from the case.

Mingbi, 61, was ordered to pay $20,000 to the Jupiter Police Department, a $5,000 fine and more than $6,573 in fines and fees, according to WPTV and Reason. She was sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service.

WHAT IS PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT'S NET WORTH?

Kraft was charged with soliciting sex in February 2019. The charge against him was dropped in September. Florida prosecutors decided not to go through with charges after a court barred the release of a video in the case.

In August, the Florida 4th District Court of Appeal found that Jupiter police violated the rights of Kraft and nearly two dozen other men when they secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in early 2019. The court then blocked the use of the video footage at trial.

SPORTS VIDEO GAMES TO LOOK OUT FOR THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Kraft’s attorneys filed a motion asking the recordings be destroyed and that the NFL owner would be willing to pay the state’s cost if anyone challenges a destruction order.

Kraft, 79, was charged in February 2019 in a multicounty investigation of massage parlors that included a secret video recording in the spas’ lobbies and rooms. Police said the recordings show Krafft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charge and issued a public apology in March 2019.