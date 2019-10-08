Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski joins Fox as NFL analyst

By FOXBusiness
Retirement of Rob Gronkowski, Andrew Luck making parents rethink their kids playing football?

Fox News Headlines 24/7 sports reporter Jared Max on how the potential impact of Rob Gronkowski and Andrew Luck's retirement from the NFL will impact the future of football.

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is headed back to the world of professional football as a television analyst for FOX Sports, the network announced on Tuesday.

Gronkowski, 30, will make this debut this week with an appearance on the FOX NFL Thursday pre-game show. He will serve as an analyst alongside network mainstays Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Tony Gonzalez.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski retired from the NFL last March. Weeks after that announcement, Gronkowski said he had decided to leave pro football because he was “not in a good place” after battling injuries.

Aside from his work with Fox, Gronkowski became a spokesman earlier this year for Abacus Health’s CBDMedic Brand. The NFL veteran said he planned to use his platform with the company to lobby professional sports leagues to update their policies on CBD, which is currently a banned substance.

Gronkowski earned more than $53 million in salary during his NFL career.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Business and FOX Sports.